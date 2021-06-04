Thinkorswim co-founder: Meme stock frenzy nothing like day trading in late '90s dot-com bubble

The market conditions and technology in the mania over current meme stock AMC Entertainment are vastly different from day trading during the dot-com bubble of the late 1990s, online brokerage pioneer and former options trader Tom Sosnoff told CNBC on Friday.

"There's no comparison between the day traders of 1999-2000, and that first transition into online trading, than what we're seeing today," said Sosnoff, who in 1991 co-founded Thinkorswim.

"It's completely different" from the far superior trading technology offered by the online brokerage industry nowadays to commission-free trading, he said on "Squawk Box." "Remember back then, you basically got chopped alive with the bid-ask differential and also the commissions and the fees."

Retail investors can now better compete with the pros on trading speed while getting razor thin bid-ask spreads, said Sosnoff. Bid-ask spreads are the difference between what buyers are willing to pay and sellers want for securities.

Sosnoff started the online tastytrade financial network in 2011. Six years later, the tastyworks online brokerage was founded.

"It's different than 1999. It's different in 2008. The number of players today and the amount of capital today is massive compared to what we saw" back when it was mostly professionals who engaged in large-scale speculation, Sosnoff said, referring to the recent Reddit-fueled rise of retail traders.