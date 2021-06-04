The Pentagon wants to use private rockets like SpaceX's Starship to deliver cargo around the world

Starship prototype SN10 fires its three Raptor engines as it comes in for the landing.

The U.S. Air Force is expanding a small development program that wants to leverage reusable rockets, like those SpaceX is building, to deliver cargo quickly to anywhere in the world.

Called Rocket Cargo, the experimental military program will be led by the U.S. Space Force, the Pentagon announced on Friday. The program will research and help develop capabilities such as landing "a rocket on a wide range of non-traditional materials and surfaces," engineering "a rocket cargo bay and logistics for rapid loading and unloading," and air-dropping "cargo from the rocket after re-entry in order to service locations where a rocket or aircraft cannot possibly land," the Air Force said.

The Air Force's 2022 budget proposal requested almost $50 million for Rocket Cargo, to continue the study concept work it began last year with small contracts to SpaceX and Exploration Architecture Corporation (XArc).

Rocket Cargo effectively describes the Starship rockets that SpaceX is developing, as the military program will look at fully reusable private rockets that can launch between 30 and 100 tons. Notably, SpaceX leadership in prior years touted point-to-point space travel as one of Starship's capabilities.

Point-to-point space travel is a form of transportation, in which a rocket would launch into space and then return at another location, making it hypothetically capable of bringing supplies or possibly people from one side of the Earth to the other in under an hour.

SpaceX has been testing prototypes of Starship at its facility in Texas, most recently landing and recovering prototype SN15 after a high-altitude flight test. While SpaceX is aiming to accomplish a feat no previous rocket has achieved — reusing rockets quickly to make spaceflight more akin to air travel, instead of the traditional approach of discarding the rocket after launch — the last high-altitude flight test was the first that ended without the prototype exploding. The company has yet to reach orbit with the rocket.