Dr. Gottlieb: Fully vaccinated people should feel safe this summer but fall booster may be needed

Dr. Scott Gottlieb told CNBC on Monday that fully vaccinated Americans should feel well protected against the coronavirus throughout the summer.

However, Gottlieb, who serves on the board of vaccine maker Pfizer, said an additional dose to boost immunity could still be needed later this year.

"I think you could feel safe through the summer," the former Food and Drug Administration commissioner said on "Squawk Box." "The combination of the protective immunity that people have through vaccination — even if it's declining over time — combined with the fact that prevalence is very low, I think people could feel reasonably assured through the summer."

While many U.S. health officials and pharmaceutical executives have both signaled that further Covid shots are likely necessary down the road, the exact timing of when they would be needed has been less clear.

"It would be nice if it'll turn out that it'll be a year before anyone might need a booster," Dr. Peter Marks, director of the FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said last month. "But we still don't know," Marks added. "It could be more, it could be a little less but ... this is just something we're going to have to figure out as we go."