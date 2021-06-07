European stocks slightly higher as U.S. inflation data dominates week ahead

European stocks were slightly higher Monday, though inflation concerns kept a lid on gains.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 0.1% in early morning deals. Autos and media shares were the best performers, each climbing 0.7%, while basic resources were the laggards, losing about half a percent.

The cautious start for European trading echoes similar sentiment elsewhere. In Asia-Pacific overnight, markets were mixed as investors reacted to Chinese trade data for May.

China's exports in dollar terms rose 27.9% in May as compared with a year earlier, according to customs data released Monday. That was lower than forecasts by analysts in a Reuters poll for a 32.1% year-on-year jump in exports.

Meanwhile, U.S. stock futures were flat Monday morning as investors digest the latest labor market data and look ahead to the next inflation reading on Thursday.

Friday's jobs report showed the unemployment rate dropping to 5.8% from 6.1% and that 559,000 jobs were added in May. The report was seen as strong enough to keep investors' confidence in the economy, but light enough to keep the Federal Reserve from rushing to change its easy money policies.

The main data event this week will be May's Consumer Price Index (CPI) scheduled to be released Thursday. In April the CPI rose 4.2% from the previous year, the fastest increase since 2008. If prices continue to rise it could cause the Federal Reserve to step back from its easy policies.