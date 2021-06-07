Goldman Sachs survey shows Asian hedge funds really don't like bitcoin

In this photo illustration, the Bitcoin logo is seen on a mobile device with People's Republic of China flag in the background. (Photo Illustration by t/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Asian hedge funds may not be as bullish on bitcoin compared to their peers in the U.S., according to a Goldman Sachs report issued over the weekend.

Less than a percent of chief investment officers indicated bitcoin is their favorite investment asset class, while about 35% indicated the digital currency is their least favorite asset class, the bank found.

About 55% of the participants indicated they favor growth assets and just 5% identified growth assets as their least favorite.