Goldman Sachs survey shows Asian hedge funds really don't like bitcoin

Tanaya Macheel@tanayamac
Asian hedge funds may not be as bullish on bitcoin compared to their peers in the U.S., according to a Goldman Sachs report issued over the weekend.

Less than a percent of chief investment officers indicated bitcoin is their favorite investment asset class, while about 35% indicated the digital currency is their least favorite asset class, the bank found.

About 55% of the participants indicated they favor growth assets and just 5% identified growth assets as their least favorite.

