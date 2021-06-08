Advisors say life insurance may help combat Biden's proposed tax increase

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the May jobs report in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

President Joe Biden wants to raise taxes on inheritances to help fund his lofty infrastructure plans.

The proposals call for taxing capital gains on inherited property at death, treating the transfer like a sale. Heirs may exclude the first $1 million of gains ($2.5 million for married couples).

This new tax hike is separate from estate taxes on transfers of more than $11.7 million, unchanged since former President Donald Trump's 2017 tax overhaul.

The administration is also calling to hike the top capital gains tax rate to 39.6%. The highest earners may pay as much as 43.4% on long-term capital gains, including the 3.8% tax for Obamacare.

"It's flipping estate plans upside down," said Dan Herron, a San Luis Obispo, California-based certified financial planner and certified public accountant with Elemental Wealth Advisors.

Currently, heirs defer taxes on inherited property until they sell it. They also receive a so-called step up in basis, adjusting the property's purchase price to the value on the date of death.

But if Biden's plans go through, heirs may soon face hefty tax bills at death.