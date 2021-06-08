As Clover Health joins the 'meme stock' trend, here’s what investors need to watch out for

Individual investors glued to social media helped push the shares of one new company name — Clover Health — up more than 100% on Tuesday.

Yet when it comes to the broader markets, the question on many people's lips now is, "What's the next big story?" according to JJ Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade.

With concerns about inflation and interest rates somewhat abated, and markets between earnings seasons, traders are hunting for a new theme.

"A little story that normally wouldn't be quite as interesting is really interesting this week because people want something to trade on," Kinahan said.

Consequently, headlines from the Federal Reserve or international news could hit the markets harder than usual, he said.

Meanwhile, so-called meme stocks — companies like AMC Entertainment that have seen a surge in interest from individual investors prompted by social media — have continued their wild ride.

AMC recently took the unusual step of admitting in regulatory filings that its stock could be overvalued.