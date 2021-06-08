Here's how making a budget can compensate for a loss in income

Your budget may be overdue for an update, and it's especially important to reevaluate if your income has changed over the last year.
A loss of income can be the perfect time to reevaluate how you handle your money, according to Delano Saporu, founder of New Streets Advisors Group.
Check out this video for a full breakdown of how you can adjust your finances to accommodate a change in income.
Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.