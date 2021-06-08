Here's how making a budget can compensate for a loss in income

Your budget may be overdue for an update, and it's especially important to reevaluate if your income has changed over the last year.

A loss of income can be the perfect time to reevaluate how you handle your money, according to Delano Saporu, founder of New Streets Advisors Group.

Check out this video for a full breakdown of how you can adjust your finances to accommodate a change in income.

More from Invest in You:

7 money moves to make now to start the new year strong

Trump signs off on $600 checks; vote on $2,000 payments still happening

The steps you need to take to prepare for financial emergencies in 2021

SIGN UP: Money 101 is an 8-week learning course to financial freedom, delivered weekly to your inbox.

CHECK OUT: Why January is a particularly great time to invest your money via Grow with Acorns+CNBC.

Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.