What to watch today: S&P 500 stands about 5 points away from May record close

President Joe Biden is set to leave Wednesday for the first overseas trip of his term. The first stop in his eight-day tour is in the United Kingdom. Biden's trip ends next week with a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin. (AP)

Biden's departure comes one day after he ended infrastructure talks with a group of GOP senators. He started to reach out to senators from both parties in a new effort to forge a bipartisan compromise, setting a summer deadline for Congress to pass legislation. (AP)

In the coming weeks, the House is expected to take up a bipartisan $250 billion tech and manufacturing bill passed by the closely divided Senate on Tuesday. The measure includes $52 billion to fund semiconductor research, design and manufacturing initiatives. Biden applauded the bill's passage as the White House ramps up its own recommendations. (CNBC)

One day after falling to a three-week low, bitcoin rose 5% to more than $35,400 on Wednesday. Adding support, El Salvador became the first country to adopt bitcoin as legal tender. El Salvador's current official currency is the U.S. dollar. It's still unclear how El Salvador will ultimately roll out bitcoin as legal tender. (Reuters & CNBC)

Lordstown Motors (RIDE) said there was "substantial doubt" about its ability to continue as a going concern. The electric truck maker said in a SEC filing that it is having problems funding vehicle production. Lordstown plunged more than 16% yesterday ahead of the news, and slid another 4.2% in premarket trading. (CNBC)

Merck (MRK) struck an agreement to supply the government with molnupiravir, an oral treatment designed to treat mild to moderate cases of Covid. The drug is currently being evaluated in a phase three trial. (Press Release)

* Millions of J&J one-shot Covid vaccines are at risk of expiring this month (WSJ)

* Aspirin does not improve survival chances for hospitalized Covid patients, British study finds (CNBC)

U.S. health officials are scrambling to get more Americans vaccinated to keep the Delta variant, first identified in India, from proliferating across the United States. The variant has become the dominant strain in the U.K., accounting for an estimated 60% of new cases. (CNBC)



* U.S. increasingly unlikely to meet Biden’s July 4 Covid vaccine goal (AP)

* 'Joints for Jabs': Washington State offers free marijuana with Covid vaccine (NY Times)



Despite much fanfare over its rapid vaccination program and the unlocking of coronavirus restrictions in recent months, the U.K. could be about to delay its much-vaunted lifting of all lockdown measures in England on June 21. It's concerns around the Delta. (CNBC)