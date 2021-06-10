As vaccination rates fizzle nationwide, states hope free joints, a spin around a NASCAR track and other perks will spark interest

Marijuana activists handed out free joints to vaccinated New Yorkers on April 20, 2021 in New York City. Washington state authorized similar programs in early June. ANGELA WEISS | AFP | Getty Images

On the private front, Krispy Kreme in March became one of the first businesses to roll out a nationwide Covid vaccine incentive, offering a free glazed doughnut to any adult with a vaccination card. Earlier this month, the company said it had already given away more than 1.5 million doughnuts. (The offer still stands through the remainder of the year.) "We were the first national brand to launch a campaign to show support for Americans choosing to get vaccinated, and we were hopeful that others would join us," said Dave Skena, chief marketing officer at Krispy Kreme. "So, it's very gratifying to see so many companies, organizations, communities and even state governments encouraging and incentivizing people to protect themselves and others by getting vaccinated."

Zoom In Icon Arrows pointing outwards

The latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that about half of the U.S. population has had at least one shot — and yet, the pace of Covid vaccinations has slowed nationwide. Incentives may become increasingly important to move the needle from here, according to Bob Bollinger, a professor of infectious diseases at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and inventor of the emocha Health app. "It really depends on what the barriers are that people have about getting vaccinated," Bollinger said. The higher those barriers are, the harder they are to overcome, he added.

Zoom In Icon Arrows pointing outwards

A handful of states have reported that vaccine incentive programs have increased local vaccination numbers in some demographics after recent drops. For its part, Ohio said its vaccination rates doubled in some counties after the state vaccine lottery was announced. Recent data shows that the gambit might be more effective among certain demographics, but with little downside overall, according to a report by Morning Consult.