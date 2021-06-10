CNBC Pro

Top investment strategist David Roche says inflation is here to stay. Here’s why

Elliot Smith@ElliotSmithCNBC
Share
Gas prices are seen after U.S. consumer prices surged in April, with a measure of underlying inflation blowing past the Federal Reserve's 2% target, in Beverly Hills, California, June 2, 2021.
Lucy Nicholson | Reuters

Higher inflation is here to stay, according to veteran investment strategist David Roche, who described the view that higher prices were temporary as "most unlikely."

Speaking to CNBC Pro Talks on Wednesday, Roche — who correctly forecast the demise of the Soviet bloc, the fall of the Berlin Wall and the global financial crisis of 2008 — disagreed with those economists who believe the current spike in inflation is transient.

It comes as markets eagerly await Thursday's U.S. consumer price index for May to assess the extent and longevity of the inflation surge, and the likelihood that the U.S. Federal Reserve will have to begin conversations about tapering down its monetary stimulus program.

Here's why Roche, president and global strategist at Independent Strategy, thinks higher inflation is a longer-term phenomenon.

More In Pro Talks

watch now
VIDEO03:10
CNBC ProTop investment strategist David Roche says inflation is here to stay
32 min ago
CNBC ProBitcoin or gold? Top strategist David Roche outlines his play for hedging against inflation
Ryan Browne
watch now
VIDEO01:22
CNBC ProBitcoin or gold? David Roche outlines his play for hedging against inflation
Read More