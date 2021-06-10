What to watch today: Dow futures rise despite hotter inflation data

BY THE NUMBERS

RH (RH) surged 8.4% in premarket trading after it reported quarterly profit of $4.89 per share, above the $4.10 a share consensus estimate. The home furnishings retailer formerly-known as Restoration Hardware also reported better-than-expected revenue and raised its full-year outlook. Signet Jewelers (SIG) surged 6.3% in premarket trading after it trounced a $1.27 consensus estimate with quarterly earnings of $2.23 per share. The jewelry retailer's revenue also beat estimates as same-store sales more than doubled from a year earlier. Signet raised its full-year revenue forecast as well. United Airlines (UAL) is reportedly in advanced talks to buy a substantial number of large narrow-body jets that would include at least 100 Boeing (BA) 737 Max jets. People familiar with the matter told Bloomberg the talks are part of a broader fleet revamp at United. Boeing shares added 1% in premarket trading. Tesla (TSLA) plans to launch its new Model S Plaid today at its Fremont, California, plant, with the event set for 10 p.m. ET. The high-end version of the Model S will cost just under $120,000 and has a projected driving range of 390 miles. Roblox (RBLX) faces a copyright infringement lawsuit from a group of music publishers. The video game platform company is accused of letting developers insert music players into games that play copyrighted music without permission or payment. Verint Systems (VRNT) reported quarterly profit of 44 cents per share, beating the 35 cents a share consensus estimate. The customer relationship software company's revenue also came in above analysts' forecasts and Verint raised its full-year guidance.

