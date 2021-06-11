Firefighters brace for severe wildfires in drought-gripped U.S. West

Firefighters work to stop the spread of Loma Fire off Via del Cielo in Santa Barbara, California, U.S. is this picture released May 21, 2021.

From igniting controlled burns to removing vegetation, U.S. firefighters are undergoing massive preparations for a wildfire year they expect could be even worse than last year's record-breaking season.

Fires have arrived early this year, scorching the West as it grapples with the worst drought in the recorded history of the U.S. Drought Monitor. Hot and dry early-season temperatures driven by climate change, along with a high supply of dry brush, have primed states for more severe and frequent blazes each year.

In Arizona, firefighters are already battling two massive blazes fueled by hot temperatures and gusty wind. Conditions are so dry that officials said firefighters combating the blaze accidently ignited new fires sparked by their equipment.

California, which is experiencing drought and depleted water reservoirs, also had an early start to its season. A fire in May forced the evacuation of hundreds of people in western Los Angeles. Five of the six largest fires in the state's history happened last year, burning more than 4 million acres.

"Fire season has become extended in many parts of the country to what now encompasses an entire fire year," said Bill Avey, national fire and aviation director of the USDA Forest Service.

"Managing a year-long season is increasingly challenging for the USDA and the entire wildland fire management community," Avey said.