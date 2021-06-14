Canaccord Genuity slashes Tesla price target, citing potential delays in battery program

There are possible hiccups in Tesla's battery development that have lowered the ceiling for the stock, according to investment firm Canaccord Genuity.

Elon Musk's auto company kicked off deliveries of its new Model S Plaid last week, but Tesla scrapped a higher price version of the car.

Canaccord analyst Jed Dorsheimer praised the Plaid in a note to clients said the failed upgraded version could signal struggles for Tesla's battery business. Dorsheimer cut his price target on the stock to $812 per share from $974.