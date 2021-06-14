Tudor Jones likes bitcoin, calls it a great portfolio diversifier to protect his wealth over time

Paul Tudor Jones said bitcoin is a great way to protect his wealth over the long run and is part of his portfolio just like gold.

"I like bitcoin as a portfolio diversifier. Everybody asks me what should I do with my bitcoin? The only thing I know for certain, I want 5% in gold, 5% in bitcoin, 5% in cash, 5% in commodities. At this point in time I don't know what I want to do with the other 80% until I see what the Fed is going to do," Tudor Jones said on CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Monday.

"For me, it's just a way of kind of foundationally looking at how do I protect my wealth. Over time it's a great diversifier. Again, I look at bitcoin as a story of wealth," Tudor Jones added. "I look at crypto as a story of wealth. Others will argue this is a different ecosystem. It's transactional in nature."