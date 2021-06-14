Tudor Jones says a stock market that's 220% of GDP is making him nervous

Paul Tudor Jones speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, January 21, 2020.
Adam Galica | CNBC
Billionaire investor Paul Tudor Jones said Monday that the high valuation of the stock market makes him uneasy and warned that the Federal Reserve could be adding to financial instability with its aggressive policy stance.
The hedge fund veteran told CNBC's Andrew Ross Sorkin on "Squawk Box" that the stock market appeared richly valued relative to the broader economy, comparing it to the top of previous market cycles before significant corrections in recent decades.