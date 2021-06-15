America and Europe will create a joint tech council to craft new rules on trade

U.S. President Joe Biden and other NATO heads of the states and governments pose for a family photo during the NATO summit at the Alliance's headquarters, in Brussels, Belgium June 14, 2021.

WASHINGTON — The United States and Europe will announce a new joint technology and trade initiative on Tuesday, part of a wide-reaching effort this week by President Joe Biden to rally European allies and challenge China's rising influence.

The U.S.-EU Trade and Technology Council will have three overarching goals: To establish new global trade standards for emerging technology; to promote democratic values online; and to find ways for the United States and the EU to collaborate on cutting edge research and development.

The end result will be that "democracies and not anyone else, not China or other autocracies, are writing the rules for trade and technology for the 21st century," national security advisor Jake Sullivan said at a press briefing last week.

On the U.S. side, the trade council will be co-chaired by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo and Ambassador Katherine Tai, the U.S. trade representative, said a Biden administration official who briefed reporters and requested anonymity to discuss ongoing negotiations.

Other specific goals of the council include:

To coordinate standards on new technology like artificial intelligence, quantum computing and biotechnology.

To make supply chains more resilient and less dependent on China.

To pursue reforms at the World Trade Organization.

To coordinate regulation of tech platforms.

Over the past decade, China has made huge public investments in its technology sector. The result is a digital economy and an internet that is controlled by the state and reflects its political values: Individual censorship is widespread, foreign websites are blocked if they refuse to censor sensitive topics, and private sector software can be seized to serve the interests of the state.