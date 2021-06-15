The U.S. and EU are nearing a truce on the Boeing-Airbus dispute

US President Joe Biden (L) and France's President Emmanuel Macron (C) talk with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen after the family photo at the start of the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall on June 11, 2021.

LONDON — The United States and the European Union are moving closer to an agreement on a 17-year-long dispute over aircraft subsidies, as they gear up for their first summit since 2014 on Tuesday.

President Joe Biden and his EU counterparts are keen to show that there is new momentum in the trans-Atlantic relationship.

CNBC reported last week that the EU was pressing the White House to reach a deal to end trade tariffs imposed during the Donald Trump presidency, in relation to the Airbus and Boeing dispute that first emerged in 2004.

"We are working on it," an EU official, who did not want to be named due to the sensitive nature of the trade negotiations, told CNBC Tuesday.

A second EU official, who also did not want to be named due to the sensitivity of the talks, said Tuesday morning that it was "too early to say" whether a breakthrough will be achieved when the leaders meet at lunch time.

The EU-U.S. relationship hit a low during the previous White House administration with Trump often criticizing Europe, accusing the EU of being worse than China with its trade practices.

Trump imposed duties worth $7.5 billion on European products after the World Trade Organization ruled that the EU had given unfair subsidies to Airbus. Shortly afterwards, the EU imposed tariffs worth $4 billion on U.S. products off the back of another WTO ruling that said the U.S. had granted illegal aid to Boeing.

The EU has been keen to set a date to remove these outstanding tariffs and suggested July 11 last week.