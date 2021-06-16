China's new Covid hotspot reports zero new cases for the first time since latest outbreak

A citizen reacts to a throat swab sampling during a mass covid test in Guangzhou in south China's Guangdong province Monday, May 31, 2021.

GUANGZHOU, China — The southern Chinese city of Guangzhou has reported zero new locally transmitted coronavirus cases for the first time since a new cluster of cases cropped up in May.

The recent uptick in cases prompted mass testing and lockdowns, and also threatened global trade.

On Tuesday, health authorities found no new confirmed cases in Guangzhou, a city of over 15 million people which became China's new Covid hotspot.

The first new case, a 75-year-old woman, was detected on May 21. It was the first time the delta variant of the virus, first identified in India, was detected in China.

Authorities were concerned because of the highly transmissible nature of the variant and took action swiftly.

Liwan, in the west of Guangzhou, had parts of the district locked down. People were not allowed in or out of these areas except under special circumstances. Some restaurants had to close, while others operated take-out only or at a reduced capacity.

Health workers lined the streets of Guangzhou to carry out mass coronavirus testing on the population. Tens of millions of people have been tested in the last two weeks.