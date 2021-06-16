Goldman Sachs sees a 45% rally in this space stock

Goldman Sachs began coverage of space stock Maxar Technologies on Wednesday with a buy rating, seeing a 45% climb for shares in the year ahead.

"We think MAXR has a gem business in earth intelligence and a turnaround opportunity in Space Infrastructure," Goldman Sachs analyst Noah Poponak wrote in a note to investors, adding that the firm sees Maxar as a "great long-term opportunity in the space market."

Shares of the satellite imagery company rose 2% in premarket trading from its previous close of $35.97. The stock has slid nearly 7% so far this year, but more than doubled over the past 12 months, with the company in the midst of a multiyear turnaround that CNBC highlighted in February.