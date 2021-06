Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood is trying to capitalize on weakness in gaming company Roblox, buying more than $11 million of the shares as the stock sank 8%.

Wood purchased 134,250 shares of Roblox in the ARK Next Generation Internet exchange-traded fund on Wednesday, her firm said. The position was worth roughly $11.1 million based on the stock's closing price of $82.59 per share.