Port delays may be a risk to China's growth outlook, global strategy analyst says

Supply chain disruptions may be a threat China's growth outlook, according to a senior global strategy analyst at an investment management firm.

Julia Hermann of Cartica Management said, however, that even if growth slows in the second half of the year, it "doesn't concern me in terms of the country's trajectory" for this year.

She added that China is still the "country to beat" in terms of economic growth this year. China was the only major economy to register growth last year.

China's gross domestic product grew 18.3% in the first quarter of 2021 compared to the same period a year ago. That's in part due to the low base in the first quarter last year, as Covid-19 took hold and business activity slowed due to lockdowns.

Hermann pointed to forecasts predicting that the Chinese economy would expand around 8% in 2021, but acknowledged that risks remain.

"I do think that a threat to that growth outlook could be on the trade side," she told CNBC's "Street Signs Asia" on Wednesday. "We've obviously … seen some major port capacity constraints emanating from these general supply chain bottlenecks."

A recent outbreak of Covid-19 in the province of Guangdong in China has led to shipping delays and spikes in shipping costs at major ports in the mainland.