This fast-food stock is beating McDonald's, and RBC says it's not too late to catch the rally

People pass in front of a Jack in the Box restaurant in Laguna Beach, California.

Jack In The Box could be set to significantly expand its footprint and drive its stock higher, according to RBC Capital Markets.

Shares of the fast-food company have gained 27% year to date, outperforming competitors McDonald's and Yum! Brands. However, the stock still is trading at a discount to its peers, according to RBC.

Analyst Christopher Carril initiated coverage of the stock with an outperform rating, saying in a note to clients on Thursday that the company's shares appear undervalued given its potential to expand across the country.