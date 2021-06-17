Nadja Swarovski: The luxury sector has been ‘incredibly resilient’ amid the pandemic

LONDON — Nadja Swarovski, chair of the Swarovski Foundation, said that the luxury sector had effectively embraced the challenge of operating and reaching consumers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Swarovski, the first female executive board member for her family's luxury jewelry brand, was speaking at CNBC's Evolve Global Summit on Wednesday. She told CNBC's Tania Bryer that the "luxury sector, to a certain extent has been incredibly resilient and I think those companies who have been digitally savvy have absolutely embraced this opportunity to communicate with their customers on a digital scale."

In addition, Swarovski said it had been "fantastic to see how the fashion industry has embraced this dilemma," with non-essential retail businesses in many countries having been temporarily closed due to lockdowns and other Covid-19 public health restrictions for most of the past year.

Swarovski pointed to the use of digital fashion shows, in place of physical events, as well as fashion designers "communicating directly" more with the consumer.

For instance, fashion label Alexander McQueen invited fans to take on various design challenges and share their creations on Instagram by tagging the brand, along with the hashtag #McQueenCreators.

Danish brand Ganni also launched a challenge inviting fans of the label to create and send in images or artwork around the theme of "Home is where the heart is," to be selected for a place in an exhibition in Copenhagen and potentially win gift cards.

Swarovski believed that more direct dialogue with consumers would help designers become more tailored to customer demands and hoped that would help reduce waste in the fashion industry.

She pointed out that a quarter of all clothing produced last year went unworn, or even touched, before ending up in waste disposal sites.

Data from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, showed that on average each American produces about 75 pounds of textile waste a year.

"I think with this direct communication and also further transparency in the supply chain, that will be certainly mitigated," Swarovski said.