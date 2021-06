Stock investors should keep enjoying the ride for now after the Federal Reserve decided on Wednesday to maintain its massive monetary stimulus in the face of higher inflation, Mohamed El-Erian said Thursday on CNBC's "Squawk Box."

"If you're in the equity market this is not dramatic because the equity market will continue to live in the liquidity moment, and the liquidity moment continues," he said. "We're going to have ample and predictable injections of liquidity for the rest of this year."