RBC makes a bet on Jack in the Box, but traders prefer these two chain stocks

RBC Capital Markets made a bullish call on one under-the-radar fast-food stock, and two traders are weighing in with their own restaurant chain picks.

RBC analysts initiated West Coast burger chain Jack in the Box with an outperform rating Thursday, calling its valuation compelling and predicting new restaurant growth. That stock has been a surprise winner this year, rising by nearly 30%, roughly three times the gains for McDonald's.

Todd Gordon, founder of TradingAnalysis.com, prefers a different restaurant chain. He says the economy reopening should fuel demand for higher-end dining.

"I would like to look at Ruth's Chris [Steak House]," Gordon told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Thursday. "This is a bull market stock. It's got locations focused in metro areas ... and these higher-rent sit-down places like Ruth's Chris or Capital Grille, they have smaller tables, fewer customers, but they have bigger checks."

Ruth's Hospitality, which owns the Ruth's Chris Steak House franchise, has a $795 million market cap. The stock has risen 149% in 12 months but has fallen 21% from an early May peak.