Asia-Pacific stocks set for mixed start; Bank of Japan monetary policy statement ahead

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific looked set for a mixed start on Friday following an overnight drop for the Dow Jones Industrial Average on Wall Street.

Futures pointed to a higher open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 29,195 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 29,130. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 29,018.33.

Meanwhile, shares in Australia looked poised for an opening dip. The SPI futures contract was at 7,305, against the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 7,359.

Looking ahead, the Bank of Japan is expected to release its statement on monetary policy on Friday, including its interest rate decision.