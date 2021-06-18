Singapore slows the pace of reopening as Covid cases haven't declined significantly
- Singapore's government said it will further eased Covid-related restrictions next week, but by a slower pace than previously announced as local infections have not decline significantly.
- Starting Monday, dining in and indoor mask-off sports and exercises will be allowed to resume in groups of two people — instead of five people as previously announced.
- Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said that with a phased reopening, "we buy time to get more people vaccinated, so the imperative now is to boost vaccinations."
SINGAPORE — Singapore's government said Friday it will further ease Covid-related restrictions next week, but at a slower pace than previously announced as local infections have not declined significantly.
The government started relaxing some measures this week, including increasing the limits on social gatherings and event attendees.
It said that starting Monday, "higher-risk activities" such as dining in and indoor mask-off sports and exercises will be allowed to resume in groups of two people — instead of five people as previously announced.
Barring another super-spreader event or a big cluster of infections, the government will allow those activities for groups of up to five around mid-July.
Singapore has to be cautious in resuming activities deemed to be of higher risks due to the more transmissible delta variant first detected in India, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung told reporters at a briefing.
Ong said that with a phased reopening, "we buy time to get more people vaccinated, so the imperative now is to boost vaccinations."
Singapore has one of the fastest vaccination roll-outs in Asia-Pacific. Around 2.7 million people — or roughly 47% of the population — have received at least the first dose of Covid vaccine as of Monday, latest data by the health ministry showed.
The country had largely controlled the spread of Covid until a flare-up in locally transmitted cases in end-April. Many of the recent cases were caused by the delta variant. The rise in cases forced the government to tighten social-distancing measures twice last month.
Daily reported cases in the local community fell to single-digit levels for most of last week, but have stayed above 10 cases per day since Sunday as a major cluster of infections emerged around a wet market in southern Singapore.
Overall, the Southeast Asian country has reported 34 deaths and more than 62,300 confirmed cases since the beginning of 2020 as of Thursday, health ministry data showed.