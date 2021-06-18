Big savers may boost their retirement stash with this option

Many people know about their 401(k) perks, but their plan may have a hidden feature that allows for even more savings.

When someone maxes out their 401(k) — $19,500 in annual contributions for those under 50 in 2021 — some plans may permit them to stash more money into their account.

After-tax 401(k) contributions may let someone actually save up to $58,000 in 2021, including employer matches, profit sharing and other plan deposits.

Later, investors may use a so-called mega-backdoor Roth maneuver, paying levies on after-tax earnings, to move the money into a Roth individual retirement account.

"It can be a really really powerful technique for the right individual," said certified financial planner Dan Galli, owner at Dan J. Galli & Associates in Norwell, Massachusetts.

More from Personal Finance:

Most workers wait years for a company’s 401(k) match to become their money

Here are some money moves to make while the Fed keeps rates near zero

Social Security cost-of-living adjustment for 2022 could be higher based on rising consumer prices

By rolling the money into a Roth IRA, investors may start building a tax-free pot of money for retirement, without rules to take the money out at a certain age.

"If they're young enough and have years of tax-free growth ahead of them, it could be a game-changer," said JoAnn May, a CFP and CPA with Forest Asset Management in Berwyn, Illinois.