China's entertainment industry is set to bounce back from Covid, says Chinese celebrity

BEIJING — Chinese dancer and TV host Jin Xing is confident the entertainment industry will return to normal, and that the arts will be more prized post-pandemic.

In China, where stringent lockdowns helped control the domestic spread of Covid-19 within months, Jin's private dance company was able to resume national touring last year, she told Tania Bryer as part of the virtual CNBC Evolve Global Summit.

The troupe is now in "very good condition," Jin said. She expects all of China's theaters to open up this year, followed by live stadium concerts.

While most of China has resumed normal business activity for more than a year now, the country has had to deal with small-scale coronavirus outbreaks, most recently in the southern export hub of Guangzhou city. The uncertainty, as well as the persistent spread of the virus overseas, have contributed to a muted recovery in Chinese consumer spending.