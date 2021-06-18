European stocks muted, set to finish the week in positive territory; commodities tumble

European stocks were relatively flat on Friday morning, but look set to end the week in positive territory as global markets digest a hawkish pivot from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 hovered around the flatline in early trade, as insurance stocks dropped 0.5% to lead losses while travel and leisure stocks added 0.3%.

Shares in Asia-Pacific were also mixed on Friday as investors watched for market moves in the commodities sector after a recent tumble in prices triggered by a strengthening of the U.S. dollar.

International benchmark Brent crude futures slipped 0.68% to $72.58 per barrel, adding to Thursday's losses. U.S. crude futures declined 0.49% to $70.69 per barrel.

Stateside, U.S. stock futures inched fractionally higher in early premarket trade Friday, but the Dow is still on course for a losing week in which sentiment was dominated by the Fed raising inflation expectations and moving forward its rate hike schedule. The move sent the dollar soaring.