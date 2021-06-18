New Jersey has fully vaccinated 4.7 million people, a goal it met two weeks early, Gov. Murphy says

New Jersey met its goal of fully vaccinating more than 4.7 million people who live, work and study in the state about two weeks before its original target date of June 30, Gov. Phil Murphy said Friday.

The milestone comes after an aggressive vaccination campaign that included door-knocking and incentives for residents of the state, such as free beer and wine, free passes to state parks and even dinner with Murphy and his wife.

The state has also surpassed President Joe Biden's goal of getting 70% of adults vaccinated with at least one dose before the Fourth of July. New Jersey has vaccinated about 77% of its adults with at least one dose, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.