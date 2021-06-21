Amazon Prime Day is on. These are the deals you can skip

In this article AMZN

Amazon Prime Day is underway. But not every deal is as good as it seems. The two-day shopping event, which started early Monday and runs through 3 a.m. ET Wednesday, is offering more than 2 million deals — and some are better than others. "That is an incredible number," said Dave Kender, the editor in chief of Reviewed, but "most of the products are not that interesting." Here are some of those discounts you may want to skip:

Pass on deals that are too good — or not good enough

While some of the biggest markdowns are on Amazon-branded products, including Fire TVs starting at $99.99, other budget TVs aren't as good, according to Nathan Burrow, the senior deals editor at Wirecutter. "Look out for smaller discounts on quality options that will last you longer," he said. Some savings are pretty insignificant, according to Casey Runyan, the managing editor for Brad's Deals. "Don't feel like you have to buy something because it's Prime Day," she said.

Avoid the hype

Burrow predicted air fryers could be one of the most popular items overall, outshining even the Instant Pot, which has remained one of the hottest sellers for years. And yet, such items are often "overhyped," he said. Burrow recommends "a nice convection toaster oven over an air fryer — it's more versatile." While a hot deal may catch your eye, look for savings on everyday essentials, such as lightbulbs and toilet paper, Kender said. "Unsexy products are also on sale right now." "It's the television deal or the Instant Pot deal that gets you in the door, but before you hit purchase, you can pick up a bag of coffee," he said.

Remember: This isn't the only chance to get a good deal

Be wary of unknown brands