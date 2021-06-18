Amazon Prime Day starts soon. These are the top deals so far

It's typically one of the biggest sales of the year. And in 2021, Amazon Prime Day could be even bigger.

The annual two-day shopping event is set to kick off at 3 a.m. ET on June 21 and will include discounts on more than 2 million items for Prime members — about twice as many as last year.

EMarketer is forecasting that total digital sales in the U.S. on Prime Day will jump 17.3% year over year to $12.18 billion. Sales made exclusively on Amazon on Prime Day will grow 18.3% from 2020 levels, to $7.31 billion, it said.

"That is an incredible number," said Dave Kender, the editor in chief of Reviewed, but "most of the products are not that interesting."

"There are diamonds in the rough," he added. "You just have to work to find them."

Naturally, Amazon-branded products will be heavily discounted, including two-for-one sales on the Echo Dot and Fire TVs starting at $99.99.

Other stand out sales include Apple AirPods with a charging case marked down 25% to $119.99 and a Shark IQ Robot Vacuum for $319.99 — a savings of $280.

It's a great time to start stocking up on summer travel supplies or back to school gear, especially from small businesses. Brooklyn-born bag company State will offer half off a kids backpack, which normally retails for $95 and Rockland has a rolling duffle bag for $50, about 55% less than retail.