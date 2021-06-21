China has administered more than 1 billion doses of its Covid-19 vaccines

A medical worker receives the Covid-19 vaccine at the First Affiliated Hospital of Sun Yat-sen University on April 7, 2021 in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province of China.

GUANGZHOU, China — China has administered more than a billion doses of its Covid-19 vaccines, a key milestone in the world's largest inoculation drive.

As of Saturday, 1,010,489,000 doses had been given to people in China, according to the country's National Health Commission (NHC). More than 100 million doses had been administered in the six days up to and including Saturday.

It's unclear how many people have been full inoculated as the government does not release those numbers. But Zhong Nanshan, one of China's top health experts attached to the NHC, said in March that the country is aiming to have 40% of the population fully vaccinated by the end of June.

After the outbreak of the coronavirus in China last year, authorities moved to quickly bring it under control and largely succeeded in reopening the economy and returning life to normal. One reason behind the slow start to China's vaccination drive earlier this year was that people did not see the urgency for getting inoculated.

But the campaign has since ramped up. It took China 25 days to climb from 100 million doses to 200 million doses — and just six days from 800 million to 900 million, according to state-run media Xinhua.

Still, new coronavirus outbreaks have happened in the country over the past year. Since late May, the major city of Guangzhou in the south of China has been battling the delta variant, which first emerged in India. It is the first time that variant has seen local transmission in mainland China.