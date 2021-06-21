Delta plans to hire more than 1,000 pilots by next summer as travel demand surges

Delta Air Lines told staff on Monday that it expects to hire more than 1,000 pilots by next summer, the latest move by an airline to cater to a rebound in travel demand.

Delta in April said it would kick off hiring by adding just 75 pilots as bookings began to rebound.

"This is exciting news both for the pilots looking to join Delta and those of you already on the seniority list because it means career progression opportunities as we continue our recovery, account for scheduled pilot retirements and position for network expansion," John Laughter, head of operations, said in a memo seen by CNBC.