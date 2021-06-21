Here’s why Tom Lee says energy stocks still have the ‘most upside’ of any sector

Idle oil drilling rigs in the snow at a lot near Midland, Texas, U.S, on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021.

Tom Lee told CNBC on Monday he still sees plenty of room for energy stocks to run higher, despite the sector's strong gains already this year.

Energy has advanced nearly 43% so far in 2021, by far the best performer of the S&P 500's 11 sectors. Real estate and financials are second and third, with gains of 23.5% and 21.9%, respectively.

"Even though [environmental, social and corporate governance] and other things have kept equity managers away from the energy stocks, I think the supply-demand dynamics for oil are so good that the energy stocks have the most upside of any sector right now," Lee said in an interview on "Fast Money."