Wingstop launches a virtual restaurant selling chicken thighs as wing supplies tighten

With chicken wings in short supply and prices rising, Wingstop said Monday it is "hacking" its own brand by launching Thighstop, a virtual restaurant that will serve up crispy chicken thighs.

Like the original Wingstop, customers can pick one of 11 flavors and opt for either a bone-in or boneless thigh. The new brand will be available for delivery or carryout in 1,400 locations nationwide via DoorDash or on Thighstop.com, the company said.

Chicken wings grew in popularity during the pandemic for both dine-in and take out customers. But diners are now staring down both price hikes and tight supplies. Port delays and labor shortages have resulted in scarce supplies for a range of goods from computer chips to chlorine tablets.

The National Chicken Council hasn't called the tightening supply of chicken a "shortage," but told CNBC via a recent email that the number of broiler chickens raised for meat fell 4% in the first quarter, and pounds produced were down 3% year over year. Production was picking up in April, the council said.

But as of last week, chicken wing prices were $2.72 per pound on average, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which is nearly 20 cents higher than the same week last year.