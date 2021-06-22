As the SEC delays bitcoin ETFs, other choices emerge for crypto-hungry investors

As the Securities and Exchange Commission defers signing off on bitcoin exchange-traded funds, some companies are exploring other ways to meet investors' growing demand for cryptocurrency.

The SEC on Wednesday pushed another decision to approve Van Eck's bitcoin ETF, extending the review and asking for feedback on the proposed rule change, according to the filing.

"The SEC has been unwilling now for several years to approve a bitcoin ETF," said Timothy Massad, research fellow at the Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University. "So this recent action is consistent with that."

SEC Chairman Gary Gensler called for more regulation for cryptocurrency exchanges in May, citing the need for greater investor protections.

"The market has grown, but it still lacks some basic standards that we have in the security space, and that are imposed on securities exchanges," Massad said.

Without oversight of cryptocurrency exchanges, the SEC worries investors may be vulnerable to fraud and market manipulation, he said. However, Congress hasn't established a regulatory framework.

The SEC did not respond to CNBC's request for comment.