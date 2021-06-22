U.S. chip foundry announces new manufacturing plant in Singapore

Michaela Rehle | Reuters

SINGAPORE — U.S.-headquartered semiconductor manufacturer GlobalFoundries announced Tuesday that it will build a new fabrication plant in Singapore to meet the unprecedented global demand for chips. The new facility will be developed in partnership with the Singapore Economic Development Board and with co-investments from committed customers, GlobalFoundries said. More than $4 billion will be invested into the development, according to the company. "Our new facility in Singapore will support fast-growing end-markets in the automotive, 5G mobility and secure device segments with long-term customer agreements already in place," GlobalFoundries CEO Tom Caulfield said in a statement. A global shortage of semiconductor microchips is causing havoc, delaying car production and affecting operations at some of the largest consumer electronics manufacturers.

A virtual groundbreaking ceremony for the plant was attended by Singapore's Transport Minister S Iswaran as well as Mubadala Investment Company Managing Director and Group CEO Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, among others. Mubadala, a United Arab Emirates state investment company, owns GlobalFoundries. "The semiconductor industry is a key pillar of Singapore's manufacturing sector, and

GlobalFoundries' new fab investment is testament to Singapore's attractiveness as a global node for advanced manufacturing and innovation," Beh Swan Gin, chairman of the Singapore Economic Development Board said in a statement.

Importance of foundries