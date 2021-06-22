This little-known payments start-up is now Europe's third-biggest fintech

LONDON — Mollie was a relatively little-known company before Covid-19. Now, it's one of Europe's biggest fintechs.

The Amsterdam-based online payments processor finally became a "unicorn" valued at more than $1 billion in September, more than a decade after it was founded by Dutch entrepreneur Adriaan Mol in 2004.

On Tuesday, Mollie announced it had raised $800 million in a mega financing round valuing the company at $6.5 billion. That makes it the third-largest fintech unicorn in Europe after rival firm Checkout.com, according to CB Insights data.

Mollie's founder said the company originally got its start as a text messaging business, but soon pivoted to payments after trying to integrate its own system for clients to pay their invoices.

"I was amazed at how badly that was built by the traditional banks," Mol told CNBC last year. "We created this abstraction layer to the complex systems of the banks. That was the start of our payment business."

Shane Happach, who recently took over from Mol as CEO, said the company opted to grow organically for several years before taking external funding for the first time in 2019. A year later, Mollie raised $100 million in a round led by growth-stage tech investor TCV.

After that deal, Mollie was soon flooded with offers from investors, Happach said.

"We're trying to build a $100 billion company," he told CNBC. "We know that takes a long time. It's capital-intensive."

Mollie's latest investment round, a Series C, was led by Blackstone's growth equity investing unit. EQT, General Atlantic, HMI Capital and Alkeon Capital also invested.