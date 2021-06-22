Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Peloton, GameStop, MicroVision and more

A Peloton Interactive Inc. logo on a stationary bike at the company's showroom in Dedham, Massachusetts, U.S., on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021.

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading.

Peloton — Shares of the stationary bike company ticked about 7% higher in midday trading after announcing the launch of a corporate wellness program as Peloton aims to reach new users and grow its membership base. Businesses that sign up will be able to offer employees subsidized access to Peloton's digital fitness membership and its high-end cycles and treadmills.

GameStop — The video game retailer's shares gained more than 5% after the company said it sold 5 million additional shares, raising $1.13 billion in capital to accelerate growth. The original Reddit-favorite meme stock jumped as much as 12.7% at one point as investors were encouraged by the move and looked past the dilution of their stakes. This is the second stock sale GameStop has offered since the trading mania.

MicroVision — The laser technology company saw its share price sink more than 13% after it said it would sell up to $140 million of stock "from time to time" and use the funds to general corporate purposes.

MicroStrategy — MicroStrategy shares dropped more than 4% after the price of bitcoin briefly fell below the $30,000 level Tuesday morning. The business intelligence firm holds a significant amount of bitcoin in its corporate treasury; the company announced it owned over 100,000 bitcoins after its latest purchase Monday.

Coinbase — Shares of Coinbase fell nearly 2% following bitcoin's price decline. Coinbase is the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the U.S.

Nvidia — Shares of the chipmaker rose more than 2% in midday trading after Raymond James reiterated its "strong buy" rating on the stock and hiked its price target to $900 per share from $750. Analyst Chris Caso said even considering Nvidia's 23% rally over the last month, the company is showing signs of momentum and should be set for strong performance in several of its business segments in the quarters ahead.

CrowdStrike — Shares of CrowdStrike jumped more than 7% after Stifel upgraded the cybersecurity stock to a buy rating. Stifel hiked its price target for CrowdStrike to $300 per share, 26% higher than the stock's closing price on Monday.

Sally Beauty Holdings — Shares of the beauty retailer rose jumped about 12% after Cowen and Oppenheimer upgraded the stock to outperform. The investment firms said in separate notes to clients that the stock looked attractive after a recent slide, with Cowen highlighting Sally Beauty's improvements during the pandemic.

Cruise lines — Shares of cruise lines retreated in midday trading. Royal Caribbean and Norwegian dropped more than 2%, while Carnival slid about 1.9%%.

Airlines — Airline stocks also took a hit in midday trading. United Airlines, American Airlines, and Alaska Air Group each dipped more than 1%.

— CNBC's Yun Li, Maggie Fitzgerald, Tom Franck and Jesse Pound contributed reporting