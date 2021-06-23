5 things to know before the stock market opens Wednesday

1. Wall Street looks steady after Nasdaq's record high close

Traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, June 18, 2021. Source: NYSE

U.S. stock futures were flat Wednesday, one day after the Nasdaq erased earlier losses as bitcoin staged an intraday comeback. The tech-heavy index climbed to a record close. The S&P 500 finished just shy of last week's record close. Microsoft became the second company to surpass a $2 trillion market value, achieving that mark during Tuesday's session. Apple, currently worth $2.2 trillion, was the first. Like the S&P 500 and Nasdaq, the Dow on Tuesday also logged its second straight positive session. But after last week's plunge, the 30-stock average still needs to add nearly 2.5% to top its latest record high close in early May.

2. Fed's Powell sees 1970s-style inflation in U.S. as very unlikely

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell during a House Financial Services Committee hearing on Dec. 2, 2020 in Washington. Pool | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's latest reassurances about inflation put a lid on bond yields. The 10-year Treasury yield was little changed early Wednesday, trading around 1.47%. But even with U.S. oil prices topping $73 per barrel in this year's 52% surge, Powell continued to attribute most of the recent inflation surge to factors closely tied to the economic recovery from the pandemic. The Fed chief told the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis on Tuesday that the U.S. is unlikely to face a repeat of 1970s-style hyperinflation, primarily because of the central bank's commitment to price stability.

3. Bitcoin bounces after Tuesday's wild ride sparks concern

Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Bitcoin rose 5% and topped $34,000 on Wednesday, after the world's biggest cryptocurrency by market value sank below $29,000 on Tuesday and briefly went negative for the year. China's intensified crackdown on bitcoin mining and crypto activities has contributed to recent selling. Tuesday's breach of $30,000 set off all kinds of technical warning bells and speculation about whether bitcoin would stabilize or march lower. During Tuesday's wild ride, bitcoin fought back into positive territory. The digital currency, as of early Wednesday, has lost nearly 50% since its all-time high near $65,000 in late April.

4. House panel to debate Big Tech bills; Biden to unveil anti-crime measures

Tim Cook, chief executive officer of Apple Inc., speaks about the new iPhone Pro during an event at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California, U.S., on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. Apple unveiled the iPhone 11 that will replace the XR and start at $699. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images

The House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday will debate six bills aimed at limiting the power of big technology firms, including Apple, Amazon, Facebook, and Alphabet's Google. In a preemptive strike, Apple argued in a 16-page paper posted on its website against language in some of the bills that could force the iPhone giant to allow software downloads from outside its App Store.

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during an event in the South Court Auditorium of the White House June 2, 2021 in Washington, DC. Alex Wong | Getty Images

President Joe Biden on Wednesday will outline actions his administration is taking to curb the recent rise in violent crime and gun violence in America. Biden will announce tougher enforcement standards for gun dealers who violate federal laws. The president will also encourage state and local governments to use pandemic relief funds for crime prevention, including hiring police officers.

5. Buffett donates another $4 billion, resigns as Gates Foundation trustee

Warren Buffett, Melinda and Bill Gates discuss philanthropy. Lacy O'Toole | CNBC