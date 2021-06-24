CNBC Pro

Bank of America says it's safe to buy Bed Bath & Beyond again after meme rally fades

Jesse Pound@jesserpound
Share
People wearing face masks walk past the Bed Bath & Beyond store in New York City.
John Nacion | SOPA Images | LightRocket | Getty Images

Investors can feel comfortable buying Bed Bath & Beyond again now that Reddit traders appear to have left the stock behind, according to Bank of America.

The stock was one of several caught up in the renewed meme stock rally earlier this month, seeing its share price and volatility increase dramatically. The stock has now dropped more than 33% since June 2.

Analyst Curtis Nagle reinstated a buy rating for the retail stock, saying that the meme rally appears to be over for Bed Bath & Beyond. Nagle had moved the stock to no rating three weeks ago, saying that shares were too disconnected from fundamentals.

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProDeutsche Bank upgrades MGM to buy, citing Las Vegas strip comeback and improving margins
Jesse Pound10 min ago
CNBC ProHere are Wednesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Netflix, Amazon, FedEx, McDonald's & more
Michael Bloom
CNBC ProJPMorgan downgrades Carvana, says rally in the auto retailer needs to take a breather
Jesse Pound
Read More