BuzzFeed becomes digital media test case as industry waits to find out investor interest

For more than a decade, BuzzFeed has competed against other digital media companies for consumer attention. Now, the rest of the industry is praying for its success.

BuzzFeed announced its intentions on Thursday to become a publicly traded company by merging with special purpose acquisition company 890 Fifth Avenue Partners. Along with its acquisition of Complex Networks, BuzzFeed will begin trading with an implied valuation of $1.5 billion.

BuzzFeed will be the industry's guinea pig — the first of its kind to test public investor appetite. Vice, Vox Media, Group Nine, Bustle and other digital media companies have all discussed going public via SPAC with varying timelines. BuzzFeed's total unique visitors and time spent among millennials and Generation Z dwarf its competition, according to the investor presentation Buzzfeed released Thursday, making it a logical candidate to be first out of the gate.

The company's decision to go public will test whether investors believe companies like BuzzFeed are primed to grow in a post-pandemic world, where advertisers are spending more money on digital properties and less on traditional linear television. Still, BuzzFeed will need to convince potential shareholders it can capture those digital dollars rather than watching them flow into Google, Facebook and Amazon.

While BuzzFeed said in its investor deck that "ad spend is shifting from mega platforms," co-founder and CEO Jonah Peretti contended in a CNBC interview that the company will benefit from the growth of the largest digital platforms because they pay for BuzzFeed's content.

"We've seen our revenue grow right along with the FAANG companies," Peretti said on CNBC's "TechCheck," referring to Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix and Google. "YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok are all hungry for content. They increasingly want brand-safe content they know they can put advertising against with certainty. We get paid by these big platforms for producing content and share revenue with them."

BuzzFeed said it generated $166 million selling its own content and $196 million on advertising in 2020, along with a fledgling commerce business.