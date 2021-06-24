China plans to send its first crewed mission to Mars in 2033 and build a base there

A Long March-7 Y3 carrier rocket carrying the Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft blasts off from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site on May 29, 2021 in Wenchang, Hainan Province of China.

GUANGZHOU, China — China plans to send its first crewed mission to Mars in 2033 as it continues to boost its space ambitions in a battle with the U.S.

The world's second-largest economy is planning regular crewed missions to the Red Planet.

Wang Xiaojun, head of the state-owned China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology, outlined the country's Mars plans for the first time this month at a space conference in Russia, according to the academy.

It comes just weeks after China landed a remote-controlled rover called Zhurong on Mars, making it the only country after the U.S. to do so.