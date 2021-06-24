CNBC Pro

Here are Thursday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Amazon, Nvidia, Walmart, PayPal, Apple & more

Michael Bloom
Share
Tim Cook at WWDC21 on June 7th, 2021.
Source: Apple

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Thursday:

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProBank of America says it's safe to buy Bed Bath & Beyond again after meme rally fades
Jesse Pound2 hours ago
CNBC ProPiper Sandler downgrades Dollar Tree, says inflation will cut into margins
Jesse Pound2 hours ago
CNBC ProDeutsche Bank upgrades MGM to buy, citing Las Vegas strip comeback and improving margins
Jesse Pound2 hours ago
Read More