Japan stocks set to rise after S&P 500 sails to record high on Wall Street

- Futures pointed to a higher open for Japanese stocks.
- The S&P 500 gained 0.58% overnight on Wall Street to a new record closing high of 4,266.49.
- The gains stateside came after U.S. President Joe Biden announced the White House had reached an infrastructure deal after meeting with a bipartisan group of senators.
SINGAPORE — Asia-Pacific stocks looked set to open mixed on Friday after the S&P 500 rose to a record closing high overnight stateside.
Futures pointed to a higher open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 29,050 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 28,990. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 28,875.23.
Meanwhile, shares in Australia looked poised for an opening dip. The SPI futures contract sat at 7,228, against the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 7,275.30.
S&P 500 record
Overnight on Wall Street, the S&P 500 gained 0.58% to a new record closing high of 4,266.49. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 322.58 points to 34,196.82 while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.69% to 14,369.71.
The gains stateside came after U.S. President Joe Biden announced the White House had reached an infrastructure deal after meeting with a bipartisan group of senators.
Currencies
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 91.814 as it struggles to recover to levels above 92.1 seen earlier this week.
The Japanese yen traded at 110.88 per dollar, still weaker than levels below 110.4 seen against the greenback earlier in the trading week. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.758, above levels below $0.756 seen earlier this week.