Japan stocks set to rise after S&P 500 sails to record high on Wall Street

SINGAPORE — Asia-Pacific stocks looked set to open mixed on Friday after the S&P 500 rose to a record closing high overnight stateside. Futures pointed to a higher open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 29,050 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 28,990. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 28,875.23. Meanwhile, shares in Australia looked poised for an opening dip. The SPI futures contract sat at 7,228, against the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 7,275.30.

S&P 500 record

Overnight on Wall Street, the S&P 500 gained 0.58% to a new record closing high of 4,266.49. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 322.58 points to 34,196.82 while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.69% to 14,369.71. The gains stateside came after U.S. President Joe Biden announced the White House had reached an infrastructure deal after meeting with a bipartisan group of senators.

Currencies