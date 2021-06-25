Brits haven't had to pay mobile roaming charges in the EU since 2017 — that's now set to change

In this photo illustration, the word "Brexit" is displayed on a mobile phone with the European Union flag in the background.

LONDON — From Jan. 2022, some Brits will have to start paying to use their phone in European Union countries again.

On Thursday, Britain's top mobile network operator EE announced it would bring back mobile roaming charges, starting next year.

The BT-owned carrier will introduce a new flat fee of £2 ($2.78) a day for customers using their data, minutes or texts while traveling to EU countries — with the exception of Ireland, which is included in EE's domestic plans.

"This will apply only to new and upgrading customers signing up to EE from the 7th July 2021 and will support investment into our U.K. based customer service and leading U.K. network," an EE spokesperson told CNBC.

There will also be a 30-day "Roam Abroad Pass" for which customers can pay £10 to use their phone in the EU for longer periods of time.