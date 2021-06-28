EU citizens' data will continue flowing into the UK after a crucial deal was reached

LONDON — The European Union on Monday recognized Britain's privacy rules as adequate with its own, a key move that will allow EU-U.K. data flows to continue after Brexit.

The European Commission, the EU's executive arm, said the decision meant EU citizens' personal information would be treated with the same level of protection as it would inside the bloc when transferred to the U.K.

Businesses had worried that Britain and the EU wouldn't come to an agreement on data equivalence, potentially putting billions of dollars' worth of digital trade in jeopardy.

When the two sides agreed a post-Brexit trade deal in December, this did not include an agreement on EU-U.K. data adequacy. Instead, they introduced a temporary, six-month solution to keep cross-border data flowing. The U.K. has already recognized EU member states' data policies as adequate.

On Monday, the commission adopted two "adequacy" decisions, recognizing U.K. data protection laws as equivalent with EU laws including the General Data Protection Regulation — strict privacy reforms that were introduced in 2018 — and an older law on the processing of data connected with criminal offences.

But for the first time, the EU has included a "sunset clause" which means the decisions will expire four years after coming into force. If during that period the U.K. diverges significantly from the EU on data standards, the commission said it may intervene.